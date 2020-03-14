Lenexa Hills Elementary School parent has tested positive for coronavirus, superintendent says

LENEXA, Kan. — The parent of a child who attends Lenexa Hills Elementary School has tested positive for the coronavirus, Superintendent Mike Fulton said in an email.

“The family is currently in self-quarantine, and will not be back in the building until that quarantine period has expired,” Fulton stated. “The district is working directly with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.”

It’s unclear whether this case is one of the five positive tests already announced in Johnson County or if it’s a new case.

When FOX4 asked JCDHE, Community Health Division Director Barbara Mitchell said, “I’m sorry, I don’t have any information.”

Fulton wrote in the email that anyone in the Lenexa Hills community who has had extended direct contact with the family of the positively-tested parent has been informed.

David Smith, the Communications Director for the school district, said the school is on spring break, and their buildings are closed. The district went on break on Thursday, March 12. He said the building will be cleaned while the students are away.

“At this point, we’ve received no direction that will mean anything different,” Smith said about the news about the parent’s positive test..

When asked if the district had plans to extend break or alter their return schedule, he said, “We have no plans.”

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available.