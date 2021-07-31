Liberty School District is the latest to mandate masks inside buildings for 2021-2022 school year

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Liberty School District is the latest to notify parents and students that masks will be required when the new year begins.

The district emailed students July 30 about the new requirement, and said the decision would put it in line with the mask mandate in Kansas City, Missouri. The Liberty School District has several buildings in Kansas City, Missouri.

Beginning Monday, August 2, all staff, families, students, and visitors will be required to wear face coverings while inside district buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

The district said it expects to receive additional guidance from the Clay County Public Health Center soon and will adjust its plan as needed. Parents can also expect to receive additional information about returning to school next week.

The first day of school for the Liberty School District is August 24.

North Kansas City and Park Hill school districts announced last week that they planned to also follow Kansas City, Missouri’s mask mandate and would require masks inside buildings for at least the first week of school.