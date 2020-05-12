Local companies weigh in on disinfectants that could lead to respiratory issues

BELTON, Mo. — The goal right now is to avoid respiratory illness.

Whether you’re just choosing sanitizer or putting something in your HVAC unit, you need to make sure the product doesn’t have unintended effects.

Lenexa’s Danolyte Global was already producing disinfectant systems for hospitals when the coronavirus pandemic struck. They’ve since started bottling the disinfectant that kills 99.9% of bacteria.

But like most bottles of sanitizers you see right now, you are probably wondering about that other .1 percent — and if it kills coronavirus.

“Because it’s an emerging virus, these viruses don’t exist in labs right now for you to go and take your product and directly test against it,” said Jody Julian, Danolyte Global president.

But you will now find Danolyte on the EPA’s List N as effective against the virus that causes COVID 19.

You can search any disinfectant or sanitation product by entering the EPA registration number located on the product. The CDC has classified coronavirus as an envelope virus, making it among the easiest to kill.

Danolyte is therefore toxic to pathogens, but not the people spraying it.

“One of the problems with most disinfectants is they cause respiratory problems. They are not hypo-allergenic,” Julian said.

Comfort Systems Heating and Cooling in Belton has seen an increase in people in search of ways to disinfect the air in their homes. They also are conscientious of respiratory problems caused by disinfectants.

“There’s ionizers. You have different filters you can put in your system. There’s tons of different things you can put in your home. So when you are talking to your contractor, make sure you are getting something that doesn’t produce ozone,” said Logan Conway, operations manager for Comfort Systems.

They recommend a zero-ozone producing product like Honeywell Home’s air purifier with UV-C rays. It won’t kill coronavirus on surfaces in your home, but will make sure it doesn’t circulate in the air.

“This part here is the UV light. The UV light emits UV rays, which neutralizes the indoor coil and neutralizes any viruses and bacteria that might be living in the system,” Conway said.

It costs about $700 and can be installed to existing systems in about an hour.