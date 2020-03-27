Local company ramps up COVID-19 test kit production for hospitals, health care workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A small biotech company, based in Kansas City, is making a major contribution to local hospitals and health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

MAWD Pathology Group is redirecting its resources to ramp up the production of testing kits for COVID-19.

“We had the equipment, we had the expertise, we use it a lot for cancer today,” Dr. Sam Caughron said. “But we decided we could help out by making that testing available to those hospitals who need a quick turnaround time.”

The test kits provided by MAWD are exclusively for patients already hospitalized and health care professionals on the front lines.

Working with local hospitals like AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Overland Park and North Kansas City Hospital, test kits provided by MAWD Pathology Group can deliver results in a matter of hours instead of days.

The quick turnaround is beneficial for a whole host of reasons, and one you might not immediately think of: saving PPE’s or personal protective equipment.

“The huge benefit is the resources, the PPE, the personal protective equipment that everyone is concerned about,” Caughron said. “The shortage of, and the need to keep those available, by getting the test results back, we can save the PPE for the patients who do indeed have the disease, and we can take care of them.”

Caughron said the temporary shift in the company’s focus has brought out the best in the local experts at MAWD Pathology Group.

“We’re stretching their hours. We’re asking them to come in on the weekends and work in ways they haven’t worked before,” Caughron said. “It’s the Kansas City work ethic. Everybody’s right there, asking, ‘How can we help?’”