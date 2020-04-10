Local COVID-19 survivor shares story behind emotional video of hospital release

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. -- The number of coronavirus cases and deaths is rising each day, so it might be easy to forget people are being treated for the disease and getting well.

St. Luke’s Health System is treating 35 confirmed COVID-19 patients right now throughout its hospitals.

Paul Nolte’s battle with coronavirus started on March 21 with a fever and what seemed like a cold he couldn’t shake.

“Throughout the first whole week it was up and down, maybe I can get through it. But by the second week, it started getting worse, and it became pretty clear I’m going to have to have some help,” the 61-year-old said.

His wife took him to St. Luke’s East Hospital where they worked to boost his oxygen levels.

Since he had COVID-19, he wasn’t able to have any visitors. But he still felt like he had family there with them, the doctors and nurses caring for him.

“They had to gown up to come in and see me because of my condition, and they all did that. They put their personal health at risk to come in to see me to help me, just to bring me an ice water,” Nolte said.

"The staff really don’t think of it that way, even though it probably is true. They think of if that were my loved one in that hospital bed, how would they want them cared for?” said Carrie Willis, nurse manager of St. Luke’s East Progressive Care Unit.

Finally after a few days, Nolte recovered enough to go home, but not before a proper sendoff.

“During this time, we thought this really calls for celebration. We need to celebrate these moments, these small wins and share and spread a little joy at a time when there’s lots of fear and panic out there,” Willis said.

“I didn’t know what to expect. I hadn’t been out in the hallway. I didn’t even know where I was. They had the hallway lined cheering me on and what an awesome feeling,” Nolte said.

The hospital has started sharing other patient’s COVID-19 recoveries. One patients was discharged to applause as "Survivor” by Destiny’s Child played.

Staff are also using social media to send messages, holding up signs saying, "I will stay here for you, if you stay home for (their name)."

Nolte is back at his Higginsville, Missouri, home but in isolation for now away from his wife and five grandchildren. He hopes to be healthy enough to see his sixth grandchild due next month.

“Any health care worker anywhere, you are appreciated. All we can do is say thank you," Nolte said. "You put so much on the line for us, in this small way from the bottom of my heart, thank you."