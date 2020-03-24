Local crafters sew cloth face masks as health care community faces shortage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- A call for help rings out from the health care community.

As a worldwide shortage of medical facemasks continues, volunteers from the Kansas City metro are stepping up to help, sewing shields for caregivers in need.

A social media post from Friday set those wheels turning.

Homes like the ones in Shannon Wilson’s neighborhood are busy. Helping hearts sit at their sewing machines, assembling reusable cloth masks for health care workers at Delmar Gardens in Lenexa, a large skilled nursing facility in nearby Johnson County.

A Facebook post last week asked for the public’s help in finding cloth masks, which could be laundered and used repeatedly.

Wilson, a retired home economics teacher, spotted the post and rallied an effort to create 1,200 masks for workers at the nursing home.

“I thought, ‘This is what I do.’ Anybody who sews is a little bit of a hoarder,” Wilson smiled.

True to form, Wilson showed how she and others from her neighborhood use leftover fabric scraps and strands of elastic to assemble the masks.

“It’s been really inspiring to see that everyone wants to help. We’re just going to keep doing this once this order is filled. If there’s a need, we’re going to keep doing this,” Wilson said.

Public concerns over the coronavirus continue to swell, resulting in a mass shortage of masks, and health care workers have been sent searching for protection.

Other volunteer groups, including Olathe’s Church of the Nazarene continue to sew masks, too. Pastors tell FOX4 they’ve made around 100 masks since last week.

Katie Allen, Delmar Gardens of Lenexa’s administrator, started the Facebook drive. Allen has also created a drop-off box outside the nursing home, where community members can leave their donations.

Delmar Gardens, like so many nursing homes, isn’t currently allowing visitors so employees can take precautions against seniors and patients with weakened immune systems from being exposed to allergens.

“There is research out there saying any mask is better than no mask,” Allen said. “We’ve seen so much good out of this. We’ve seen people step up to the plate.”

And there’s no masking the reach of that social media post. Wilson estimates as many as 20 people responded to that social media post, creating masks in their homes. One of those volunteers is as far away as Montana.

It’s a community effort to assist people in need, one stitch at a time.

“I needed a purpose. This gave me a purpose. Once I put that out there, I realized other people needed a purpose at this time. I’ve seen miracles. I’ve seen some good come out of this,” Wilson said.

Volunteers from Lawrence said their masks will also be sent to a nursing center and a cancer treatment center in Douglas County.

Managers at Delmar Gardens, which sits on Monrovia in Lenexa, ask that you contact them before dropping off donated masks by emailing KAllen@delmargardens.com.

Johnson County is also accepting cloth face mask donations at the Administration Building on Cherry Street in Olathe. You can drop them off in room 201 in the lower level during business hours.

The county says some businesses are offering free fabric for those who want to help. Call 913-715-1041 for more details.