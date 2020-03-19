Local daycares stay open despite school closures to ease a burden for some parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With restaurants, businesses and schools shutting down, there have been a lot of closures around the metro in response the coronavirus outbreak.

But many daycares are still open for now.

Thousands of people across the metro are working from home for the foreseeable future. But some people don't have that option.

And with kids out of school, for parents, this can present a challenge.

"We knew that as long as parents were working, that those parents were going to need someone, somewhere to leave the little ones," said Myron McCant, owner of the Kiddie Depot Daycare.

McCant said they've seen a dip this week in the amount of parents dropping their kids off. But they'll remain open, as long as they're needed.

As president of Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Pre-school in Overland Park and Leawood, Brett Rouval echoed those same sentiments.

"The guidance that we are getting from the states, including the state of Kansas, is that they're actually encouraging us to stay open. They are encouraging continued operations. I don't know if that's well known," Rouval said.

In the meantime, both these daycares -- and many others -- are taking precautions to ensure everyone who walks inside their buildings is healthy.

"We've eliminated as much as we can. Movement outside groups of 10-12 in a single room or a single confined space. We are taking daily temperature checks. We are washing hands on a regular basis," Rouval said.

If Kansas or Missouri were to mandate a shutdown, these daycare owners said they'd comply, but they know it'd be tough on some parents.

"If we had to shut down, it's going to put some parents in a very uncompromising position, unfortunately. But I don't know if it's any more uncompromising than what we're experiencing today," McCant said.

Both daycares said they're still open to accepting new children. But it's on a case-by-case basis, and they'll do a thorough screening process.