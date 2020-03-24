Local doctor answers your questions about coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – FOX4 asked you to share your questions about the coronavirus, and we asked Dr. Darrin D'Agostino from Kansas City University to answer them.

Dr. D’Dagostino answers the following questions in the video player above:

We didn't go to these kinds of extremes when the SARS outbreak happened, Why this time? What makes this virus different?

Is six feet enough of a distance to prevent the virus from spreading?

Is Is this true that you’re not supposed to take ibuprofen? What should you take?

What sort of treatments are effective at this point?

How long can an asymptomatic person carry around the virus?

Dr. D'Agostino will be back again on Thursday at 8 a.m. to answer more questions.