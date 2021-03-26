Local doctor concerned about supply as Kansas makes all adults eligible for COVID vaccine next week

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Hundreds of thousands of Kansans will wake up Monday morning eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time.

On Monday, the state is moving into Phase 5 of its vaccination plan where anyone over the age of 16 will be eligible to get inoculated.

Vaccination clinics across Kansas are expecting to see a massive surge.

Dr. Dana Hawkinson, director of infection prevention and control at the University of Kansas Health System, fears that supply may once again become an issue.

“The problem is we just need more vaccine supply, and we need supply to the medical clinics, the health systems, the county health department, and also those private pharmacies,” he said.

When COVID-19 vaccinations first began, Kansas was among the worst states in the country at getting doses into people’s arms. However, as the weeks have progressed so have vaccination efforts.

However, considering the upcoming expanded eligibility, Hawkinson said even more needs to be done.

“Again, I think it is much better now than it was four weeks ago, but we still need more, and we need it to be all access,” he said.

Some Kansans told FOX4 this news is hope that better days lie ahead.

“I have gone to two funerals from people who have passed away from COVID, so you know I have seen the effects of what COVID can do. So I am just really glad for those that are interested in getting the shot that it is available for them now,” Michelle Walker said.