Local doctor explains how increase in humidity could help slow spread of COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – FOX4 asked you to share your questions about the coronavirus, and we asked Dr. Darrin D’Agostino from Kansas City University to answer them.

Dr. D’Agostino answers the following questions in the video player above:

Social distancing is hard on all of us, but it can be especially tough on teens and their mental health. What should parents be on the lookout for when it comes to teens?

A new study found an association between lower humidity and an increase in positive cases. Does this mean summer humidity could impact the spread?

A new review says there’s no evidence that adults in good heart health should take a low-dose aspirin daily. Do the drug’s risks outweigh its benefits?