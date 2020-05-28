Local doctor explains if exposure to the common cold can provide form of protection against COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 asked you to share your questions about the coronavirus, and we asked Dr. Darrin D’Agostino from Kansas City University to answer them.

Dr. D’Agostino answers the following questions in the video player above:

Many people are hesitant about getting a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available. What goes in to developing a vaccine? How much testing do scientists do?

Does prior exposure to the common cold provide a form of protection for people against COVID-19?

President Trump says he’s finished taking hydroxychloroquine, why is he stopping now?

A lot of people are still quarantining at home threatening their physical and mental health. What would you say to these people — seemingly healthy people who are afraid to leave their homes?