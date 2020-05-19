Local doctor explains whether fast tracking vaccines makes them riskier

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – FOX4 asked you to share your questions about the coronavirus, and we asked Dr. Darrin D’Agostino from Kansas City University to answer them.

The FDA is fast tracking the approval of vaccine testing and potentially vaccines — but how is this possible? Does this make those treatments riskier?

President Trump said he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure — after his doctor said the benefits outweigh the potential risks. What are your thoughts on this?

If and when a vaccine becomes available, who will get it first?

The USDA gave the green light for medical labs to test at-home coronavirus sample kits. Who gets these and how could this change things?