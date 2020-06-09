Local doctor says protesters should get tested for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – FOX4 asked you to share your questions about the coronavirus, and we asked Dr. Darrin D’Agostino from Kansas City University to answer them.

Dr. D’Agostino answers the following questions in the video player above:

The World Health Organization is now saying that it’s “very rare” for asymptomatic people to spread COVID-19. What are your thoughts on this?

Should people who attend protests for George Floyd — get tested for COVID-19?

What is quarantine fatigue and should we be concerned about it?

Many doctors are now offering telemedicine visits. Do you believe this is a good practice? What can patients expect while seeing a doctor in this way?