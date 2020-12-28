Local health officials facing some hurdles in convincing people to take COVID-19 vaccine

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Last week health care workers at Vibrant Health in Wyandotte County received thier first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. But only about half of their staff chose to get vaccinated.

“Some of it is, they had COVID earlier in the year and felt it was unnecessary, CEO Patrick Sallee said. “I think it’s a combination of things…a lack of understanding and concerns about how it’s going to work. I think there’s a lot of misinformation out there that makes its way to health care workers.”

Health officials say they’re fighting an uphill battle in convincing enough people to take the vaccine.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, at least 90% of people in the U.S. will need to take the vaccine in order to achieve herd immunity.



“We have to remind our audience that this kind of vaccine is not brand new. We have vaccinated people using the mRNA technology before,” University of Kansas Health System’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Steven Stites said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Moderna and Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccines teach our cells how to make a protein, which triggers an immune response inside our bodies. The vaccines do not use the live virus.

“We’ve had a little bit of flushing. We’ve had a little bit of a kind of metallic taste in the mouth. Maybe one person who had a semi-allergic reaction,” Stites said. “But nothing really significant at all and I would say compared to a lot of other vaccines, it’s been kind of boring. Which is good.”

Vibrant Health said it’ll be working with community leaders in Wyandotte County to spread more information and less fear.



“Our hope is very much word of mouth, trust and confidence will build around interest in the vaccine,” Sallee said.