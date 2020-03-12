Local Missouri company helps in battle against coronavirus outbreak with air testing tech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DREXEL, Mo. -- A small-town Missouri business is providing critical testing technology for COVID-19 around the world.

Part of the device sounds like a fan, but it’s actually an important piece of scientific technology.

Inside, there’s a small filter attached to a cup. It sucks in 200 liters per minute of air, quickly filling the filter with everything that's floating around.

“You can Purell your hands, but you can't Purell your lungs. What can you do? You can test the environment. You can test air, test surfaces you can monitor people, can do clinical diagnostics,” said Dave Alburty, CEO of InnovaPrep.

InnovaPrep makes and distributes its equipment from several small buildings in Drexel, south of the metro.

The key to the technology is rapidly extracting those air particles from a filter through a multi-step process.

“You'll see wet foam come and sweep those particles off into a tiny drop,” Alburty said.

The end goal is getting the particles small enough they can fit into tiny little test tubes, which are standard in genetic screenings.

“That instrument will then tell you using this precise test whether that COVID-19 virus is in there,” Alburty said.

Its unique ability to rapidly catch what's in the air and test it for the virus has helped Innova Prep explode its sales, with big business coming from China and Korea: the epicenters of COVID-19.

The information collected even gets spit out to a cell phone, so data can be recorded and tracked to watch for changes.

“As the event waxes and wanes you can also get some understanding of the dynamics of that infection and of the coronavirus pandemic and when it's over,” Alburty said.

Researchers in the US have been using InnovaPrep’s technology for years.

Now, the company hopes the testing lag and quick spread seen with coronavirus experienced during the current pandemic will be a wake-up call for public health officials here to consider using this technology to better track the next outbreak.

“It could've been mitigated if we'd been prepared and known really a little bit more about what we were dealing with," Alburty said. "We could've conducted public health in a better way and been more planned out to try to prevent and minimize the spread of this infection."

The added perk of rapid results from air testing is that you can find where the virus is and then limit response to those specific areas, by cleaning what's contaminated and monitoring people who've been exposed.