Local pharmacies ready to contribute to COVID-19 vaccinations but still waiting for doses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Workers at Spalitto’s Pharmacy hope to be busy soon enough.

“We’re week to week. We’re just waiting for the vaccine,” owner Pete Spalitto said.

Spalitto said his family-owned pharmacy in Kansas City’s Old Northeast doesn’t have the COVID-19 vaccine yet, but when it does, his cold storage units will be ready.

“Let me get our people vaccinated. Let me get our community that we serve vaccinated,” he told FOX4 on Tuesday.

Spalitto said his business has been approved by Missouri health leaders to administer the vaccine, but he can’t get doses from the state since there’s a shortage, which customers don’t always understand.

“It’s sad because I have to follow up with, ‘I don’t have it yet,'” Spalitto said.

He said he’s got hundreds of customers signed up to get their COVID-19 shot. They’re just waiting for the product.

A spokesperson for CVS Health said their stores in Missouri and Kansas aren’t offering COVID-19 shots either. However, Walmart announced Tuesday that their pharmacists can start administering the vaccine on Friday.

But some medical experts have their concerns about using local pharmacies as long-haul solutions for vaccinating people.

“They can’t be relied upon for high throughput unless they change their model for giving it,” said Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Norman said he’s not sure pharmacies are equipped to handle the customer loads that will come asking for the COVID-19 shots.

“I have a lot of optimism for the retail pharmacy program,” he said. “A lot of those smaller pharmacies are in communities that are harder to reach. I remain optimistic, but to your point, we need a lot more vaccine.”

Norman said the early moments of having retailers distribute vaccinations will be a kind of beta test. He also believes, over time, the kinks in this process will work themselves out as pharmacists prepare to vaccinate in masses.