Local restaurants turn to new ways of business while trying to weather coronavirus storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has hit the food and beverage industry hard, closing down restaurants and leaving many people without a job.

Open seats and empty tables are the new norm at Kansas City's District Pour House & Kitchen.

Last week Mayor Quinton Lucas ordered all bars and restaurants to shut down dine-in service. Now many eateries have turned to curbside pickup.

"I think curbside is only viable for a short period of time. As of right now, I know a lot of places closed, including one of our restaurants. Just because we don't have the foot traffic we need to be in that kind of area," owner, Dan McCall said.

McCall says Pour House never took dine-out orders before the coronavirus outbreak. It has become essential to staying open.

But business isn't at prosperous as it used to be.

"The numbers compared to what they should be when the restaurant is open, is maybe about a third, if not less," McCall.

Joe's KC Barbecue has also adopted curbside pickup. Customers can still carry-out now.

"They love it. Haven't heard a bad word about it. And we're going to keep trying to do it as long as we can," general manager Jerry Taylor said.

While it's likely most big businesses will survive this lull, Taylor wants small restaurant owners to remain hopeful.

"Hang on, the ends in sight. We'll all get through this, we will survive. We'll be better because of it," Taylor said.