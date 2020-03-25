Local Uber drivers weigh their options amid virus outbreak, stay-at-home order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The stay-at-home order that went into effect Tuesday in Kansas City and several counties on both sides of the state line still allows people to make essential trips around town. That includes using ride hailing services like Uber and Lyft.

Some app-based drivers are giving up driving for fears of being exposed to the coronavirus. For others it’s really not worth their time with very few customers to drive around right now.

Allen Ashley, however, remains behind the wheel.

The man in his 50s only started driving for Uber and Lyft full-time a couple months ago, but was looking forward to a busy March.

As the coronavirus started to spread and the Big 12 Championship was canceled and thousands of people cancelled flights, his business hit a steep decline.

But he decided to keep his regular 12 hour shifts, making only a few changes to his routine.

“When I’m sitting waiting on a customer, I end up wiping it down with my disinfectant that I have that I’m rapidly running out of,” Ashley said.

That includes picking up passengers at the airport who have detailed their trips to Europe and New York.

“I don’t cringe as bad as most people cringe,” Ashley said.

He said he has no plans to refuse any rides, including the sick who request rides to the doctor.

“Maybe they do have the coronavirus and they need to get there and they need to be tested to find out,” he stated in a matter-of-fact tone.

There are some positives: He’s saving money with gas prices now well below $2 a gallon. He’s also making plans to follow the demand for food deliveries by driving for DoorDash.

If he tests positive or has to be quarantined because he’s notified he’s come in to contact with someone who has COVID-19, Uber and Lyft have said he’ll be eligible for two weeks pay.

He hopes the 30 day stay-at-home order will be lifted sooner than expected so he can drive customers to the regular night spots like bars, restaurants and casinos.

“I guess you could say I’m gambling each time I take somebody, but I look at this way -- that it’s more important to get them from point A to point B because how else would they get there?” Ashley said.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sent a letter to President Donald Trump Monday, asking him to ensure Uber’s drivers get immediate protection and support in COVID-19 stimulus packages.

Uber is seeking unemployment insurance and paid sick leave for its independent contractors.

“Put simply, our laws should protect all workers, not just one type of work,” he wrote in the letter.