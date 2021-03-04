Lucas calls on state, federal officials to make vaccination process simpler

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas wants the process of receiving the COVID-19 vaccination to be less complicated.

The mayor said he’s asked Missouri and federal agencies to help simplify things, and he’s even proposed a method — copying the annual immunization process for kids going back to school every summer.

There was something of a midday stampede at the Garrison Community Center in Kansas City’s North End, as city leaders informed the public of a surplus of COVID-19 vaccination shots. For about three hours, eligible Missourians were invited to come get their first doses of the vaccine.

At an afternoon news conference, Lucas said he’s happy the vaccine was made available, but in a broader sense, the process of getting the shots is confusing — especially to seniors or to people who don’t have access to the internet.

“Every day in my office, we hear those sorts of concerns, people who are in their 70s, 80s, 90s — how can I get access to vaccine?” Lucas said Thursday.

Lucas said he’s asked Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, as well as FEMA, for more mass vaccination opportunities like the one at Garrison Community Center.

“Why not have our health departments lead in these sorts of areas the same way they do with school immunizations every single year for Kansas Citians of all income levels?” Lucas asked.

For people living in KCMO or in KCK, a call to 3-1-1 will connect citizens to workers who’ll help fill out the paperwork to start the vaccination process, and at least take away that step of the process.