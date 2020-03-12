Major League Baseball reportedly suspends operations immediately due to growing coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- According to ESPN, Major League Baseball is expected to announce Thursday that they will be suspending operations immediately due to concerns over coronavirus.

According to ESPN reporter Jeff Passas, the league will likely delay the start of the 2020 season, which was set to start on Thursday, March 26. For the Royals that is a trip to Chicago to take on the White Sox.

The Royals home opener is still set for Thursday, April 2, which is 22 days away.

The news came shortly after Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas declared a 21-day State of Emergency.

Under the proclamation, all events with more than 1,000 attendees within the city are canceled during the 21-day period.

The news also came not long after Big 12 confirmed that they have chosen to cancel the remainder of the 2020 Big 12 Championship.

The tournament was scheduled to take place all weekend at Sprint Center.

The Southeastern Conference also announced Thursday that they have chosen to cancel the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville. The Big 10 and ACC also canceled their tournaments.

The MLS also suspended all play for 30 days, starting immediately on March 12.

On March 11, just hours after WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic, the NCAA banned fans from attending the March Madness tournament.

On Wednesday the NBA also suspended the rest of their season.

