Major League Soccer eyes December for MLS Cup after extending season suspension

NEW YORK — Officials with Major League Soccer are extending the suspension of the season for at least the next eight weeks in a move that aligns with CDC guidelines, according to a statement from the organization.

“MLS remains focused on playing the entire 2020 season and is evaluating all options, including pushing back the end of the season and playing MLS Cup in December, as the league did prior to the 2019 season,” the league stated.

The soccer league originally suspended the season for 30 days on March 12. That same day, several other sports leagues, like the NHL and the MLB, all issued suspensions or cancellations for their various seasons and championships.

The announcement means there will be no soccer games until at least mid-May. There has been no projected restart date.

“Throughout this process, MLS will continue to prioritize the safety of our fans, players, employees and partners and to coordinate with federal and local public health authorities as well as other sporting organizations,” the league stated.]