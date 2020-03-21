Man in his 70s is the first person to die from COVID-19 in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment has announced a man in his 70s has died, becoming the first death in the county due to COVID-19.

“This is a tragic loss of life and we share our heartfelt condolences with the family,” Dr. Sanmi Areola, director of JCDHE, said.

The man had no history of travel, but he did have underlying health issues. The department has reported community spread in the county for several days now.

“I know this news is alarming, but we are doing everything possible to make sure the public is safe. I urge businesses and families to take health precautions and practice physical distancing. Work from home, if possible, wash your hands and disinfect surfaces frequently, and stay home when you are sick,” Areola said.

Earlier this week, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a 14-day home quarantine mandate for Kansans who have traveled to California, Florida, New York and Washington State, traveled internationally, or traveled on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15. Those who traveled to Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties in Colorado on or after March 8 should also quarantine at home.