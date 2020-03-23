Many metro districts and their students start online learning, meal assistance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Students around the metro now find themselves doing their school work from home due to extended school closures amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Many districts officialy started online learning Monday.

A steady stream of parents checked in at Park Hill schools Monday. Nine sites were open at midday to provide free breakfast and lunch for students.

It's a service that's helping Marissa Cabrera feed her three boys.

"Whatever we buy, they still go through that," Cabrera said. "So this offers a little extra and is definitely a big help."

Cabrera said she's actually considered homeschooling her kids before, but now it's a reality. And she said so far, it's going well.

"My oldest one got his work done super fast, and my kindergartner was excited to hop on his things, and so he enjoyed it," Cabrera said.

Park Hill schools have been working at break-neck speed to get teachers and students ready for online learning.

"It’s testing us on how well we can continue to deliver quality instruction and quality teaching and quality content to all our 12,000 students, and that’s our goal," said Mike Kimbrel, executive director of quality and evaluation for Park Hill Schools.

He said the best thing parents can do now is establish a schedule for kids to follow.

"We know they work really well in schools when they know what the routine is, when they know what the rituals are of an everyday environment in their schools," Kimbrel said. "They know what to expect."

Teachers are sending a lot of ideas to parents to break up the day, and they're setting up remote office hours to help students and families if they have homework questions.

"The expectation is that this is a school day and that you have assignments, teachers are grading them and providing feedback and that learning is going to continue. It just looks different right now," Kimbrel said.

And the situation is encouraging educators to innovate and schools to reach out directly to families with unique challenges to help everyone get through this together.

"I think it’s going to be an opportunity to learn about ways we can help families and kids we maybe didn’t know we could do before -- and hopefully come out better because of it," Kimbrel said.

Park Hill has also assigned staffers to do targeted outreach for families with special needs students to help them work through distance learning.

Meal sites at nine Park Hill schools will be open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and any family in the district can stop at any of those locations to get free breakfast, lunch and weekend snack packs.

A full list of resources, including meal site locations, is available here.