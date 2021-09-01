MARC COVID-19 dashboard reaches highest daily deaths in metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri side of the Kansas City metro area has recorded the highest number of daily deaths according to the Mid-America Regional Council COVID-19 dashboard.
The dashboard data shows 36 new deaths in region, 30 of which came from the Missouri side on Sept. 1, 2021.
- Cass County, Missouri (Excluding Kansas City) – 9
- Jackson County, Missouri (Excluding Kansas City) – 11
- Kansas City, Missouri – 10
According to the dashboard, Kansas City reached seven daily deaths twice, Nov. 6 and Jan. 18.
MARC compiles data from local and state health departments. The dashboard says, “Deaths data enforces a ten-day lag on trend data to account for normal delays in reporting and validation.”
As far as vaccinations, the dashboard shows 48.65% of the region have completed their vaccination process; 55.75% in Kansas, 43.35% in Missouri.