ConAgra plant in Marshall temporarily closes after 20 employees contract COVID-19

MARSHALL, Mo. — The ConAgra plant in Marshall, Missouri, is temporarily closing after a number of employees were diagnosed with COVID-19.

A company spokesperson said that 20 employees are sick with coronavirus and that the closure is necessary to maintain cleanliness at the facility.

“The health and safety of our employees is our top priority. In our facility in Marshall, Missouri, we have been using social distancing techniques, screening temperatures and increased sanitization in common areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately, approximately 20 employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so we have made the decision to suspend operations at the facility until April 27,” said company spokesman Dan Hare.

Employees will receive a paycheck during the closure, and the company will continue to pay workers who need to take time off due to COVID-19 illnesses, the company said.

The closure in Marshall follows similar trends in the manufacturing sector with Tyson Foods and Smithfield also closing plants due to COVID-19 outbreaks.