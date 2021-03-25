Mask mandate opens Johnson County to possible court cases, but COVID concerns win out

OLATHE, Kan. — You’ll be wearing masks at least another month in Johnson County, Kansas. On Thursday, the Board of County Commissioners approved a new health order, requiring masks and distancing through April 30.

The continued mask mandate gets right into the thorns of a battle between the governor and Kansas legislature. Legislation just signed into law can now allow anyone to sue over health restrictions and requires a quick hearing in court.

Health leaders say as COVID cases fall, it’s critical to keep protections in place until more Kansans are vaccinated.

“We’re very close now. As you weigh the risks of not adopting against the costs of doing so, we suggest more weight be given mitigating infections and saving every life we can,” said Dr. Joseph LeMaster, Johnson County chief medical officer.

But keeping a mask order in place is still waging debate between public health and personal choice.

“I’m deeply concerned about lifting of the mask mandate. That sends a signal it’s not important anymore. That’s not true,” said Cassie Woolworth, a Johnson County resident.

“Please remove all mandates and let people do what they feel is best to keep themselves healthy,” Johnson County resident Mandy Crook said.

The added concern for commissioners is new language in Kansas Senate Bill 40, just signed into law. It says anyone who is “aggrieved” by public health orders can sue in district court. They’re required to get a hearing within 72 hours, and the courts must grant “relief” unless it finds regulations are “narrowly tailored” to achieve their stated purpose.

“We know this is going to spring a flood of legal actions due to SB40. Isn’t it better to trust public to do the right thing rather than stuffing this mandate down their throat?” Johnson County commissioner Charlotte O’Hara said.

Five of the seven commissioners ultimately decided the new health order requiring masks and 6-feet physical distancing qualifies as a “least restrictive” measure to stop the spread of COVID-19, which could limit legal risk.

The health department feels confident by April 30, when the order is set to expire, that at least half of eligible adults who want the COVID-19 vaccine can get it.

“As community we can do this, get to the end, and do everything in our power to protect the most vulnerable among us,” said Janee Hanzlick, Johnson County commissioner.

The battle over these health orders isn’t over, though. Gov. Laura Kelly is expected to issue a slew of new statewide orders to start April 1, including one requiring masks, which the state legislature is already promising to undo.