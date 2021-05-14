Mask mandates: Where you need a mask and where you don’t in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Stores and attractions are evaluating mask policies after the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks inside.

Some have already dropped mask requirements.

Here’s where we stand with companies across the Kansas City metro.

Ameristar

Ameristar Casino and Hotel no longer requires masks for guests who are fully vaccinated.

Blue Springs Facilities

The Jackson County Health Order expired May 14, 2021. That means Blue Springs no longer requires masks at indoor facilities, businesses and public spaces.

That includes city buildings, the Fieldhouse and Vesper Hall.

CVS

CVS won’t make any changes regarding its mask policy in stores until it completes a corporate evaluation.

Until then, face coverings and social distancing is required inside stores and clinics for customers, vendors and employees.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee said it is evaluating protocols following Thursday’s announcement by the CDC.

At this time, the Iowa-based company hasn’t made any changes to its mask policy.

Hy-Vee still requires employees to wear masks, and customers are strongly encouraged to wear them.

Independence Center

Independence Center strongly suggests, but no longer requires, masks inside the mall.

However, mall management reminds customers that individual retailers are allowed to set their own mask mandates and may require customers to mask up while in their stores.

Kansas City Public Library

The Kansas City Public Library system will continue to require masks inside all locations.

Liberty

With the lifting of the Clay County Public Health emergency order, Liberty will no longer require masks inside city facilities.

The health department still recommends that unvaccinated individuals should continue wearing masks and social distancing when possible.

In addition, in-person City Council, Boards and Commission meetings will begin returning to city facilities in June. Some meetings may have modifications.

Menards

Menards said it needs additional information from the CDC before it implements any changes to store policies.

“On the surface, the announcement by the CDC is great news. However, the CDC has forgotten to tell us how to tell the difference between a vaccinated person and an unvaccinated person. We are making inquiries and are anxiously awaiting their further instruction,” Jeff Abbott, Spokesperson for Menards said.

Target

Target released a statement about its mask policy going forward.

“Target will continue to require all of our coronavirus safety measures in all stores, including masks and social distancing, while we review updated guidance from the CDC and re-evaluate the guidance we offer our team and guests” Brian Harper-Tibaldo, Target spokesperson, said.

Trader Joe’s

Specialty supermarket Trader Joe’s was one of the first to drop its mandatory mask policy Friday.

Other policies will remain in place for now. Those include wellness checks for employees and spacing people out inside stores.

Union Station

Union Station no longer requires masks in most public spaces, but people who haven’t been fully vaccinated are still encouraged to wear face coverings.

Be aware that individual attractions and tenants may set their own policies.

Masks are required in Science City, the Extreme Screen Theater, and Planetarium, through Tuesday, May 18. After that, masks are optional.

Union Station said the delay for these attractions is out of consideration to customers who pre-purchased tickets.

Walgreens

Walgreens decided to keep its current face covering policy in place, at least for now. That means you will need to continue to wear a mask when you shop there.

Walmart

As of May 18, fully vaccinated employees are no longer required to wear masks while working at Walmart locations. This includes people working at Walmart distribution centers and Sam’s Club locations.

As of May 14, customers are no longer required to wear masks while shopping at Walmart stores or Sam’s Club locations. The company asks that people who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks.

Masks are required at locations in cities or states that have mask mandates in place.

Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun

Visitors won’t be required to wear a mask outdoors unless you are within six feet of other people. Masks are required while inside.

There are other precautions in place for the parks this summer, too.

Kansas City Zoo

As of noon on Friday, May 14, 2021, the Kansas City Zoo no longer requires visitors or employees to wear masks anywhere on its property.

The zoo does recommend anyone who is not vaccinated to wear a mask and keep “a llama’s length” distance of six feet apart from other guests and staff.

Visitors who are not members will still need to buy a timed ticket on the zoo’s website. Friends of the Zoo members do not need reservations.

The zoo plans to continue to gradually increase the number of guests allowed each day.