JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Masks are no longer required for employees who work inside buildings owned by Jackson County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped the county from a high threat of COVID-19 being spread through the community to a medium threat level late last week.

That step means Jackson County will ease it’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies for the week.

A spokesperson said Jackson County follows the weekly guidelines issued by the CDC.

The CDC updates its data every week and based on the community level as determined by the CDC, the County implements the appropriate mitigation strategies for the following week.

The county said its policies for medium community level are as follows:

Mask-wearing WILL NOT be required for associates and visitors.

for associates and visitors. Onsite COVID-19 testing WILL be required for unvaccinated associates.

for unvaccinated associates. Associates WILL be required to check their temperature upon entering county buildings.

The requirements will be in place through at least Friday. The county will update the strategy for next week after the CDC issues new data at the end of this week.

