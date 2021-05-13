Masks no longer required in Kansas — as long as you’re fully vaccinated

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly gave everyone in the state an incentive to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Kelly announced Thursday afternoon that people who are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to wear masks, indoors or outdoors.

Fully vaccinated people are also not required to socially distance, unless it’s required by a business, public transportation or a health care facility.

“This announcement is welcome news, and a testament to the sacrifices Kansans have made over the last year. I can think of no better reason for all Kansans to get vaccinated. The sooner we are vaccinated – the sooner we get back to normal,” Kelly said in a statement.

You may continue to wear a mask if it makes you more comfortable.

The new guidance from the governor aligns Kansas with information the Centers for Disease Control released Thursday morning.