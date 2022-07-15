JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — High community levels of COVID-19 continue to plague the Kansas City Metro.

Wyandotte County and Johnson Counties in Kansas join Jackson County, Missouri on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s map that shows the highest community levels across the country.

The Unified Government’s Health Department said the county is experiencing the highest number of COVID-19 cases since February, and that doesn’t include at-home tests.

The high alert level means changes for Jackson County employees, as well as people visiting buildings owned by the county beginning Monday, July 18.

Jackson County follows guidelines provided by the CDC.

That means starting Monday, anyone who visits or works inside a Jackson County-owned building will be required to go through a temperature screening at the building’s front door. Masks and social distancing are also required for everyone inside the buildings.

Unvaccinated employees are also required to be tested for COVID-19 weekly while the CDC considers the county a high transmission area.

The CDC will provide an update about the county’s COVID-19 threat late next week.

The COVID-19 mitigation strategies will be in place through at least July 22, 2022.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.