Mayor Lucas closes all Kansas City schools — public, private and more — until at least April 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Monday that all 14 Kansas City school districts will close, no later than Wednesday, until at least April 1.

Lucas said the decision was made with the support of superintendents from all the districts and other education leaders.

The closures include all public, private, charter and parochial schools in Kansas City.

The decision, Lucas said, coincides with the CDC’s latest recommendation that gatherings not exceed more than 10 people.

