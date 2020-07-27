Mayor Lucas considering new restrictions after call with White House Coronavirus Task Force

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is considering new restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19 after a call with the leaders of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Monday afternoon, Lucas and other mayors across the region joined a call with Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House Coronavirus Task Force to discuss slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Lucas said a number of recommendations were put forth, including limiting indoor dining, closing bars or reducing their hours and making masks mandatory in public at all times.

“Informative chat. Dr. Birx identified our region, including StL and KCMO/KS region and OK cities as area of rising infections, particularly asymptomatic spread for those under 30,” Lucas tweeted.

“Recommends we consider: (1) Reducing indoor dining to 25%; (2) mask orders at all times in public. Also to consider… (3) Closing bars or reduce outdoor alcohol sales/consumption on site to end at 10pm. Rec to make moves early and have seen modeling success in Phoenix.”

It’s unclear what, if any, of these recommendations will be implemented.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced new restrictions that will go in to effect in that county beginning Friday.

Those restrictions include limiting gatherings to 50 people, limiting business occupancy to 25%, closing bars at 10 p.m., recommending quarantine for people waiting on COVID-19 rest results and providing a safe space for teachers who need to quarantine.

In the past two weeks, Kansas City, Missouri, has recorded 1,149 new COVID-19 cases and Jackson County has 605 new cases.

The numbers are even worse for St. Louis County, which has seen 2,447 cases in that same time frame.

