Member of Missouri House of Representatives tests positive for coronavirus

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A member of the Missouri House of Representatives has tested positive for coronavirus, a bi-partisan group of legislators announced Friday.

“We have recently learned a member of the House of Representatives has tested positive for the coronavirus. We are still working to notify members and staff that might have been in contact with the member and have requested all employees stay out of the Capitol for at least the next 10 days,” house leadership said in a statement.

The representative was not named in the news release, but leaders are working with the Department of Health and Senior Services, according to the news release.

“While we learn more and work closely with DHSS to take every precaution necessary, we keep this member and their family in our thoughts and prayers in their battle to return back to health.”

The statement was attributed to Speaker of the House Elijah Harr, Minority leader Crystal Quade, Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, Majority Floor Leader Rob Vescovo, Assistant Majority Floor Leader J. Eggleston and Assistant Minority Floor Leader Tommie Pierson Jr.

