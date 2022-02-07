MERRIAM, Kan. — The city of Merriam is taking steps to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city said it bought 100 COVID-19 test kits and plans to give them away to people who live in the community.

The giveaway is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb. 8. at 12:30 p.m.

To qualify for one of the free test kits, you must live in Merriam and have access to the internet.

Just go to the city’s website at 12:30 and fill out the request form. If you are one of the first 100 households to make the request, you will get get one of the free COVID-19 test kits.