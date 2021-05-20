Metro area businesses, organizations encourage vaccinations with incentives

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — To convince people to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19, more businesses and organizations are offering incentives or rewards.

There are big breaks for customers who show their vaccination cards.

In Wyandotte County the vaccination rate remains low, with seven out of ten people still unvaccinated.

That’s why Gabriel Gonzalez is offering a 25% discount to anyone who shows their CDC vaccination card when ordering breakfast burritos, tacos or anything else on the menu at GG’s Barbacoa Cafe.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Hallie Davison, a customer who’s fully vaccinated, said. “I came here looking for tacos for breakfast. People love tacos. So if a taco helps you to get motivated to get vaccinated. I think that’s great.”

The last year has been difficult for small restaurateurs like Gonzalez, but he says he knows how important it is to beat back this virus, particularly in the Spanish-speaking community.

“We have to take care of each other,” Gonzalez said. “We don’t want more spread, you know the COVID-19.”

GG’s has been offering only take-out orders, and recently established a patio outside to help bring business back.

Gonzalez has such a loyal following that he soon will move to a larger location near downtown Kansas City, Kansas.

The National World War One Museum and Memorial gave away 140 vouchers for free admission to the museum Wednesday to those who were getting vaccinated.

It’s another way incentives may help boost the vaccination rate and prevent virus variants from gaining a foothold here.