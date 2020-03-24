Metro charities create social distance by moving operations outdoors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Outdoor operations to help the homeless are being built Tuesday by a partnership among social services.

Virginia Avenue, near Admiral Boulevard, has been closed so that those in need can continue to get help. The non-profit, Hope Faith Ministries, usually serves about 400 people a day in its building with food, toiletries and other services.

In response to the public health emergency, the agency along with ReStart and Veterans Community Project is setting up tents, canopies and hand washing stations on the street to provide breakfast and lunch, portable toilets and showers, and clothing and care for the poor.

Moving the services outdoors is helping social workers maintain social distancing.

"We have about 150 people that we are housing currently inside our building," said Stephanie Boyer, CEO of ReStart. "So it’s very much a concern for us. As we have folks who go out and get tested, where are they going while they are awaiting those test results? Because we certainly don’t want them to come back into a communal environment until we know the results of that test. All of our space is communal at some point whether it’s bathrooms or other things."

The remain at home order is causing some problems for moving the homeless into housing.

One homeless man told FOX4 he has a voucher for housing but can't act on it because the agencies who would help him are shut down.

Boyer confirms that ReStart also has people in its shelter qualified to move into housing but can't because those operations have halted.

The homeless population is considered vulnerable to the coronavirus because many are used to living in communal camps, with poor sanitation. Also, those helped by agencies often have compromised immune systems or chronic medical issues.