Metro COVID-19 clusters raise concerns but rising cases go beyond that

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As officials release numbers on new COVID-19 cases in Missouri and Kansas, you might be wondering exactly where people are getting sick.

Although both states continue to see new clusters of coronavirus linked to jails, meat packing plants and nursing homes, there are still far more cases in most counties that aren’t connected to those group settings.

As businesses slowly reopen, doctors warn COVID-19 is still a very real threat. With stay-at-home orders being lifted, some counties are now seeing an uptick in new cases this week.

“Maybe it’s because we’re testing more, and that could well be, but we may also be seeing more spread of the disease,” said Dr. Steven Stites, critical care physician with the University of Kansas Health System.

The Mid America Regional Council collects comprehensive coronavirus data for nine metro counties.

If you boil it down to just Kansas City and Jackson County in Missouri, combined with Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, there are just over 2,800 cases.

Roughly 14% of those are tied to nursing homes. About 5% are linked to a St. Joseph meat packing plant.

“It spreads like wildfire and is seemingly hyper-contagious,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, University of Kansas Health System infectious disease specialist.

Dr. Ryan Sears is a regional medical director for Kansas City Medicine Partners. The group works with 126 area long-term care facilities. Thirteen of them are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

With precautions in place, he said it’s a reminder the virus is still active everywhere, and no one facility is to blame.

“It didn’t spontaneously get there,” Sears said. “It came from the community somewhere. It can come back to the community because these staff members need to go and get groceries like the rest of us.”

While many physicians recognize the economy needs to get moving again, they also know the virus isn’t stopping.

So physical distancing, face masks and limiting how many people we’re around will continue to be critical to keeping the most vulnerable safe.

“The message has been getting lost as we’re reopening that the situation is under control,” Sears said. “And from some standpoints, yes, numbers of new cases are staying steady. But that doesn’t mean they’re not in new areas, and we continue to acquire new cases. So we need to be extra vigilant as we get back out there.”

You might also be wondering how many people who contracted coronavirus are getting better.

Wyandotte County is now reporting how many are considered “recovered,” which is currently listed at 205.

And if you look at what’s happened in the nine-country region of the Kansas City metro, about half of the roughly 4,000 cases here were first reported three or more weeks ago.

You can take a deeper dive into what’s happening around you with COVID-19 here: