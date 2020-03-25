Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Results of a 20-year old medical study have resurfaced, and doctors in the Kansas City metro believe those findings are key to knocking out the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

One doctor FOX4 News spoke with said he believes its the answer physicians have been awaiting.

Hydroxychloroquine, which is commonly known as Plaquenil, has shown promising victories in clinical trials in Europe, stopping the virus that causes COVID-19.

Millions of Americans already use Hydroxychloroquine, which is frequently prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

“My opinion is a very strong yes. It does work,” Dr. Joe Brewer, who works with Plaza Infectious Disease Specialists, said.

Brewer and his associates point to a study that dates back to the SARS epidemic from nearly two decades ago. Physicians believe the SARS virus vanished in 2004, one year before findings of the study were published. Brewer and his colleagues saw their revisiting of that report published last week in the Wall Street Journal.

“It looks as though this could stem transmission and get rid of the virus rather quickly. There are dramatic effects coming from all over the world about how efficacious this is,” Brewer said.

Brewer said recent studies in France and Wuhan, China showed Hydroxychloroquine, when prescribed with Z-Pack, the antibiotic commonly used for infections, cleared patients from the virus.

“There’s a major move by pharmaceutical companies to provide free drugs. Millions of free doses are being provided by pharmaceutical companies. We’ve been working with one here in the last few days trying to get the drugs here in Kansas City.,” Brewer told FOX4.

Coronavirus patients in the metro are already using Hydroxychloroquine, according to Brewer, and they’re showing improvement. A Hydroxychloroquine shortage is already popping up.

Patients who use it for rheumatoid arthritis and lupus are having trouble locating the medicine. To combat that, Animal, the pharmaceutical company that makes Hydroxychloroquine, is working to make free doses available.

Medical professionals recommend prescription drugs, including Hydroxychloroquine, should be used only under a doctor’s supervision.