Metro family hoping for the best as loved one battles COVID-19 in care facility

LIBERTY, Mo. — If you have a family in a care facility the distance can be difficult, and if your loved one gets COVID-19, it’s even harder.

That is what Gina Lipari-Williams and her family is going through. This week they found out her mother, Valerie, has COVID-19. She loves her kids, grandchild, and great-grandchildren.

The 68-year-old has dementia, COPD and already survived a heart attack and stroke. Now her daughter is praying she survives COVID-19.

“I’m scared because she’s got all the pre-existing health conditions that makes her extremely high risk to be a death from COVID,” Lipari-Williams said.

A few days ago, Valerie was moved from her regular facility to one specifically used to treat COVID patients. She won’t be able to go back to her regular facility until she tests negative twice. Gina is scared her mom, who is also on dialysis, may not recover.

“I’m scared for her and that I won’t be able to be with her if she ends up in the hospital or on a ventilator and I won’t be able to be with her and she’ll be alone,” Lipari-Williams said.

She says the pandemic was something she hoped the country would get through this year but with the holidays approaching, she doesn’t want her mom to be alone.

“It’s not just affecting their physical health, but their mental health. She wants to be home for Thanksgiving, that’s not going to be a possibility,” Lipari-Williams said. “When you can’t see and can’t hear — window visits and door visits don’t do it. She has memory issues and my concern is making her more confused by the fact I can’t take her out of there.”

It’s unclear where or how her mother got COVID-19. She’s asking everyone to wear their mask, and take the pandemic seriously for the sake over her mother and everyone at risk.

“We have been through a lot together, and she’s so young to be going through all of this so my heart is just breaking,” Lipari-Williams said.