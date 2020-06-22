Metro gyms, exercisers adapt to changes brought on by COVID-19

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Fitness centers have been open for a month in Johnson County, Kansas. Since re-opening, gym-goers have seen a few changes, including an air purifying system at the Genesis Health Club in Overland Park.

From temperature checks to new social distancing protocols, gym-goers at Genesis Health Clubs are adjusting to a new normal.

“There’s still come uncertainly, but at least it’s controlled in a way where we feel comfortable,” gym-goer, Scott Steinmetz said.

The club recently installed REME HALO air purifiers. Florida-based RGF Environmental Group created the units. They’re used on HVAC systems.

A company representative told FOX4 the units work by turning hydrogen in the air into hydrogen peroxide. Which in turn, is supposed to kill air-borne germs, like ones from the coronavirus.

“There’s a group of people that they’re probably not coming out until the whole world’s safe again,” Genesis Health Clubs Vice President Mike Woody said. “But there’s kind of a middle group that just needs to be assured that we’re providing safer protocols for them and they can come in and utilize the facility and feel safe.”

Woody says every Genesis facility has the air purifying system installed. They’re put in high-traffic areas. At the Overland Park location, the unit works in some of the workout areas and lobby.

“We’ve tried to do everything that was recommended and required by the CDC and local areas,” Woody said.

As companies across the country, adjust to the ever-changing health crisis, this gym hopes to control some variables.