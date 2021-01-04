Metro health care workers get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another step forward in the fight against coronavirus. Dozens of health care workers at a metro hospital got their booster dose of the vaccine.

Part two of the vaccination series is complete.

“I feel great,” Dr. Matt Gratton said.

Gratton gets the second and final dose of the Pfizer vaccine to fight COVID-19.

Truman Medical Center sent us pictures of the momentous moment.

He’s one of about 100 health care employees with Truman to get the ‘second round’ shot Monday.

“Like most people getting the vaccine, I’m pretty excited about it,” Gratton said. “It is sort of like the first step to taming this epidemic and being able to get back to normal life, which his clearly going to be awhile before that happens. But you’ve got to take a first step.”

Even with the vaccine under his belt, this emergency room specialist will continue to wear a mask, social distance and not gather in large groups.

“We need to have a significant portion of America immunized before we can kind of go back to the way it used to be, if we ever go back to the way it used to be,” Gratton said.

Gratton urges everyone to get the vaccine when it becomes widely available.