Metro health officials still cautious but optimistic as COVID cases trend down, vaccinations go up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re still in a pandemic, but things seem to be getting better. A much lower number of cases are being reported regularly, and vaccine shipments are coming in steady.

Still officials say we’re not out of the woods, but hopefully we’re getting there.

“I need you to get vaccinated when it’s your turn, and you can find an opportunity,” President Joe Biden said in his address to the nation Thursday night.

Biden signed into law a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill before speaking; $7.5 billion of it will go to vaccine distribution.

In Wyandotte County, Unified Government Health Department Director Juliann Van Liew said right now, things are under control.

“I’m thrilled with where we are. The numbers are low; they’re very manageable in terms of our contact tracers, and our ability to kind of stay on top of them and have people quarantine and isolate,” Van Liew said.

Last March, cases in the metro were around 15, and this year, at the same time, numbers are at 11 new cases. To date, more than 2,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the Kansas City metro.

So with fewer people getting sick and more people getting vaccinated, it might leave you wondering: How do I get one? FOX4 has a helpful aggregation of county’s sign-up forms and other important information linked below.

Peter Carnesciali, a Johnson County software engineer, created a Twitter account to help called KC Vaccine Watch.

“What’s really helpful is if you have a Twitter account, you can turn on notifications and know right away, because in some cases, these appointments at a store have all been gone within seven minutes. So you really have to be right on it. And then the bot just gives a link to the clinic signup page,” Carnesciali said.

Van Liew said tiers for the vaccine are still in place, but that could change in the future. Biden said he hopes by July 4, every American who wants one can get a vaccine.

“Where we not only mark our independence as a nation, but we begin to mark our independence from this virus,” the president said.