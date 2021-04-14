Metro health officials worried some people skipping second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Would someone get their first dose of the vaccine, then decide to skip the second? That was one issue on the agenda for Kansas City’s COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force on Wednesday.

The head of the task force alluded to the first dose giving people a false sense of security and categorize the issue on the agenda as an area of concern.

Meanwhile, organizers at a mass vaccination event at Legacy Park Soccer Venue in Lee’s Summit said this has not been a major issue in their experience.

Lee’s Summit Assistant Fire Chief Dan Manley said they had a capacity of 2,200 Pfizer doses Wednesday and the same on Thursday.

Manley said most people who had scheduled their first dose show up for the second and the people who would skip the second might not sign up in the first place.

That is one of the major challenges right now for people working in public health: continuing to engage the people open to getting the vaccine.

“We’ve extended the hours from noon until 8 p.m. because we know people have a work schedule and it’s been difficult for them to get in,” Manley said. “The best way we can manage vaccine hesitancy is to help provide education to our constituents, the citizens we serve. We need to make sure that everybody has as much information available to them so they can make decisions about what’s best for them or their families.”

He pointed to the effective of vaccinations in long term care facilities.

“We’ve seen the impact on the elderly and the loss of life. Just after the vaccinations focus was on the long-term care facilities nationwide, we saw an 82% reduction in cases,” Manley said.

A representative for Truman Medical Center also said the ‘second dose skip’ has not been a major issue during the Kansas City COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force meeting.

Another task force member also said that — until this point — most people who are homeless and vaccinated had been vaccinated with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android