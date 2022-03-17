KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A public display honors the lives of hundreds of people who died from COVID-19.

The United Government’s Flag Memorial stands on the lawn at Memorial Hall.

The flag memorial consists of a flag for each of the 480 COVID victims who called Wyandotte County home.

The flags are one of three colors. Yellow flags represent the 236 people who died from COVID-19 in 2020. Blue flags stand for the 180 people who died in 2021. Red are for the 64 people who have already died from the virus in 2022.

The Unified Government said he highest number of COVID-19 deaths happened in April 2020 and January 2022, with 52 victims and 51 victims.

The memorial will be on display until Friday, March 25.

