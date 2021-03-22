Metro parents say updated CDC guidelines for classrooms is sign of brighter days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Centers for Disease Control recently changed its guidelines for seating arrangements in the classroom.

As long as students wear a mask, experts said it is now safe for students to sit three feet apart, instead of the six feet distance recommended earlier.

This new guideline is only recommended for the classroom setting.

The CDC said six feet is still important in the cafeteria or at sporting events.

Some local parents said it’s a sign of brighter days, others said not so fast.

“I really think that just a couple more months of how we’ve been doing things would benefit everyone,” Ash Lindsey, A Lawrence mom said.

Lindsey said it’s too soon for people to let their guard down now.

“I don’t think we should be pushing our luck,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey should have three students in the Lawrence School District this year, but she decided to home school them when the pandemic began.

She said much hasn’t changed since then, and she doesn’t think guidelines should either.

FOX4 reached out to local school districts for their take on the changes.



Blue Springs said the space available depends on how many students are in a class, and how big the rooms are. The new guidance will not change the classroom approach in Blue Springs right now.

Kansas City Kansas Public Schools said students in middle and high school will be three feet apart.

In elementary schools, students will be placed in pods of 4-5 students. Students within the same pod will be closer together but will be 6 ft from students in other pods.

North Kansas City and Shawnee Mission School Districts each said they will follow the guidelines from their respective county health departments.



“I was never concerned about in the first place,” Alexandria Cain, a Lawrence mom said.



Some parents like Cain said distancing in the classroom doesn’t bother them because she’s more concerned with her kids having a childhood.