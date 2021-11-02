Metro pediatricians, hospitals prepare to vaccinate children between 5 and 11 against COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today are expected to receive a recommendation on the Pfizer vaccine for children between 5 and 11.

Doctors are getting ready to give immunizations to this new group of children. The Food and Drug Administration already has authorized use of the vaccine for children in this age group.

These shots contain one-third of the dosage used in older kids and still would consist of two injections, three weeks apart.

Clinical trials show the vaccine to be more than 90 percent effective among younger children between 5 and 11.

If the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends the vaccine later today and the CDC signs off on that recommendation, pediatricians say they should be ready to give shots in doctors’ offices next week.

“There’s a lot involved in getting the process set up, getting the clinics open, finding space for this,” explained Dr. Stephen Lauer, a KU Health pediatrician. “Getting the order and the electronic medical records all set, so our pharmacy and nursing teams are working on that very diligently. The hope is that by sometime next week we’d be able, be in a position to do this but we want to do it the right way too.”

A doctor at Children’s Mercy Hospital says it has already received the first delivery of its vaccines and will have vaccine clinics scheduled beginning this weekend.

The risks posed by Covid-19 are much lower in children than adults. Still, the FDA says at least 691 children under 18 have died from the disease. Children’s Mercy says 94 kids in the 5 to 11 age group have died from the infection nationwide.