Metro restaurants and donut shops work to adjust during coronavirus pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A drive to the donut shop is a weekend treat for some families. Many are reconsidering making that trip right now during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Donut shops are doing what they can to reassure customers during this time.

Krispy Kreme says it's closed it's dine-in seating areas at all locations. Stores remain open for to-go and drive-thru orders.

Krispy Kreme also offers delivery if you order online and live within ten-miles of a store location.

Hurts Donut is hitting the streets to connect with customers. The company plans to deliver hundreds of donuts to neighborhoods with its emergency donut vehicle.

Locally based Lamar's Donuts is taking a different approach.

Some locations are limiting the number of customers allowed in store lobbies. An employee is standing by the door and opening it so customers don't have to touch the handle at other locations.

Alan Foster is the owner of LaMar's Donuts on main.

"Business has been affected by it," Foster said. "But, we have loyal customers who come in and ask what they can do to help."

Doughboys in Raytown is offering curbside service to customers.

The store says it plans to continue selling donuts to-go until Jackson County lifts restrictions on restaurants.