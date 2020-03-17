Several metro school districts canceling due to coronavirus; check school closings here

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Schools across the Kansas City metro are canceling classes in a bid to stem the number of coronavirus cases.

Here a list of school closures:

All schools in Kansas City, Missouri

Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Monday that all 14 Kansas City school districts will close, no later than Wednesday, until at least April 1.

The closures include all public, private, charter and parochial schools in Kansas City.

The following KC schools have said they’re closed until April 3: KCPS, North Kansas City, Center, Park Hill, North Kansas City, Hickman Mills.

“This decision was made with utmost care and aligns with guidelines from local, state and federal public health authorities,” KCPS spokesman Ray Weikel said in a statement.

All school districts in Johnson County

School districts in Johnson County, including Shawnee Mission, Olathe, Spring Hill, Blue Valley and USD 232 are closed through April 5. An update is expected from the Johnson County government Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Liberty Public Schools

The Liberty School District has announced the closure of their public schools through April 3, 2020. This also applies to extra-curricular activities and before and after school programs.

North Kansas City Public Schools

Schools in the North Kansas City School District are closed until April 3.

Lee’s Summit School District

The Lee’s Summit School District announced the closure of their schools until at least April 3. This also applies to all extra-curricular activities.

Independence School District

Students in the Independence School District will return to school on April 6. Supplemental learning activities are available online.

Raymore-Peculiar School District

Ray-Pec schools are closed through at least Friday, April 3. Virtual learning will take place beginning Tuesday, March 24.

Blue Springs School District

Students in Blue Springs won’t head back to classes until at least April 6, the district announced. Plans are in place for academics and nutritional services, but the district said all activities are suspended indefinitely.

Smithville School District

Smithville is closing for the next three weeks, through April 3, the district said. Classes are scheduled to resume April 6 unless otherwise announced.

Grain Valley School District

Grain Valley is joining other neighboring districts in shutting its doors through April 3 in response to the coronavirus.