Metro teachers hold neighborhood parades to say hello to students, spread positivity

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Ahead of the stay-at-home order, teachers in the Blue Valley School District took one final chance to see their students.

From a safe distance, of course.

"Honk if you guys are ready!" Katie Porter, a 3rd grade teacher at Cottonwood Point Elementary, shouted Monday.

More than two dozen teachers and staff from Cottonwood Point lined up, ready to parade through students' neighborhoods.

For many students, it was a feeling almost like Christmas.

"My teachers are so nice to do this," Brynn Ladagae said.

Children sat on their sidewalks and driveways, 6 feet apart, waiting to see their favorite teachers.

"It's like being able to see my teachers, like doing fun things and silly things and not just like flip to page 30 in your notebook," Brynn said.

It's been more than a week since these kids said goodbye, not knowing it would be the last time they'd see each other in person this school year.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly closed all schools due to coronavirus.

"We just want the kids to see us and know that we're OK, and they're going to be OK," Porter said. "Our district motto is, 'We've got this,' so we just want them to see that we're positive, and we want to spread that positivity on to them."

And Brynn will tell you, it worked.

"It just makes me feel special that all my teachers care about me and all their students that they've already had or hoping to have or currently had or anything like that," she said.

Other school districts, like Olathe, have canceled similar parades due to health concerns. They said the intentions were good but they don't want to take the risk.

FOX4 reached out to the Johnson County Health Department to see what their recommendation is for school districts on these parades, but we haven't heard back.

Teachers at Cottonwood Point were happy they were able to roam the streets and see their students just before the stay-at-home order goes into effect for the next 30 days.