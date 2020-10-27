Metro woman urging people to take virus seriously after mother dies from COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As coronavirus cases in the region climb, health officials warn, so do the deaths.

Last week alone there were more than 80 deaths in the metro. That is the highest number since the pandemic’s start. Eighty-one people who are loved, friends, family members and also lost their lives.

“There’s a lot of COVID out there right now and it will spread. As it spreads, people get sick. Some people get sicker. And the ones who get sick some to the hospital and some of those people get really sick and end up on the ICU floor. That’s a high number for us, and some of those people die,” Dr. Steven Stites, chief medical officer or the University of Kansas Health System said.

People like 65-year-old Audrey Quaile who contracted COVID-19 in her care facility and died on October 18.

“She loved her grandchildren loved them so much. She, you know, helped me raise them. And they loved her a lot. And she was just a good person,” her daughter, Amanda Payton said.

Payton said people need to take the virus seriously. She says her mother was at-risk, but that doesn’t mean its acceptable she died.

“They’re not just, you know, old people in a home that you forget about, these are people with lives. They did great things when they were younger, you know, they have families,” Payton said.

“It’s again back in nursing homes. It’s starting in schools. Starting in large gatherings in younger people who then bring it to an older population and then what happens is people get sick and they come into the hospital and we see more death,” Stites said.

Payton hopes people will take doctor’s advice and socially distance themselves, wear a mask, and take all the precautions you can.

She set up a gofundme for her mother’s unexpected funeral expenses if you would like to contribute.